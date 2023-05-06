Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $8.34 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Elevance Health makes up about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $464.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.87 and its 200 day moving average is $490.40.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

