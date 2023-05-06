Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 58,316 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 58,316 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

