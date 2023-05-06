Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

