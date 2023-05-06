Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $187.73 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

