Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 15,448 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of IMAX worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109 in the last ninety days. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -159.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

