Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

