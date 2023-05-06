Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.