Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.3 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
