Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 425,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

