Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,586 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.29 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

