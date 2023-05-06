AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 5,757 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,014,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

