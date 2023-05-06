AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

