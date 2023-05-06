AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 10,809 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

