AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $44,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

