AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,032,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,201,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,635,000 after buying an additional 343,824 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 63,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

