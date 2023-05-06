AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,903 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

