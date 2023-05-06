AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 377 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

