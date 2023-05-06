AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

