AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Universal worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Universal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Universal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.