AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

