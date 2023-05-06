AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

