Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $4.00. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 38,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

About Alpha Pro Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.