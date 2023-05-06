Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $212.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

