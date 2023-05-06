Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 9.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 282,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,912,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

