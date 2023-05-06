Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.38

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €208.38 ($228.99) and traded as high as €225.00 ($247.25). Allianz shares last traded at €223.35 ($245.44), with a volume of 797,850 shares changing hands.
ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($339.56) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($256.04) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €217.00 ($238.46) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €216.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €208.76.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
