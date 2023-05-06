Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.82-2.96 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.