ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ALLETE also updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALLETE by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

