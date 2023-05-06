Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

