Algorand Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $38.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,694,065 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,368,906 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

