Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 2nd

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Alcoa Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

