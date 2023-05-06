Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 2nd

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.
Alcoa has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Alcoa Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Insider Activity at Alcoa
In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
