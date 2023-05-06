Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.75-25.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$25.75 EPS.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.70. 2,363,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

