Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

ALB stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.19. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

