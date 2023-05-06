Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.05.
Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %
ALB stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.19. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.