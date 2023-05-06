Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,070.58 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,652.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.56 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 134,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 104,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

