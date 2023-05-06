Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $310.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

