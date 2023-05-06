Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.13.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.74. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$23.54.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.