Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday.

Air Canada stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

