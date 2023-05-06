Aion (AION) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Aion has a market cap of $504,970.97 and approximately $1,005.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00136178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00060970 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00036566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037563 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003485 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

