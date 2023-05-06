Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $529,683.63 and $375.99 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00137537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00061799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038006 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

