Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$80.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

