Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 128,689 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 1,321.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Agenus by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 32.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Articles

