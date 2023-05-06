Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 128,689 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 1,321.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Agenus by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 32.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

