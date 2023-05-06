ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to “Buy” at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.84.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.