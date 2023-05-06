AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.33.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $127.02 on Friday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.