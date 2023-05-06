AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $189.00 at Robert W. Baird

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AGCO by 7.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

