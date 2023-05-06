AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.19% of AGCO worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

