AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO Trading Up 4.0 %

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

