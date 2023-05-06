Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.