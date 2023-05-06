Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. 990,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

