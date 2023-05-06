Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Concentrix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Concentrix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

