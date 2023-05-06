Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 57,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,954. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.85.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

