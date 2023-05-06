Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,006 shares of company stock worth $3,683,533. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

