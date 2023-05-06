Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

